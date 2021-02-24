CVS adding COVID-19 vaccination locations statewide, including Lafayette Parish

Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, was given the first COVID-19 vaccination in a Ct. nursing home Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in West Hartford, Conn. Administering the vaccine is Mary Lou Galushko, a CVS pharmacist form North Haven,left. At rear is Bob Atighechi, a CVS pharmacist from Rocky Hill. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn,POOL)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Starting Thursday, Feb. 25, CVS Health will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations at seven locations across Louisiana, including one location in Lafayette Parish.

Starting today, patients can book appointments for a vaccination on CVS’s website. Louisiana residents in Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Hammond, Lafayette, Metairie, New Orleans and Shreveport will have opportunities for the vaccine. The precise locations have not yet been named.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

“It is absolutely critical that people in Louisiana have access to the COVID-19 vaccine in their communities in a familiar setting like a pharmacy,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I am thrilled CVS is joining as a partner for the federal pharmacy program in Louisiana, as it will increase our ability to see even more Louisianans go sleeves up as we work to end the pandemic.”

Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, will be approximately 9,300 total weekly doses. As more supply becomes available, the company will expand vaccine access through an increasing number of store locations in more Louisiana parishes.

The seven locations across Louisiana are among more than 640 locations across 17 states where the company is administering vaccine, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.