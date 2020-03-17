Crowley closes City Hall and Rice Festival Building to the public

1  of  2
Diocese of Lafayette suspends all Masses until April 13, lays out new directives
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux has announced the closure of City Hall and the Rice Festival Building to the public as a precaution to the COVID-19 spread.

He issued the following statement:

To minimize coronavirus exposure to our citizens and employees, Crowley City Hall and the Rice Festival Building will be closed to the public until further notice. I assure Crowley citizens that business will continue to be conducted via telephone, fax, e-mail, and U. S. Mail. A temporary mailbox will be placed near the front doors of City Hall for citizens who prefer to hand-deliver correspondence. It will be checked by my staff on an hourly basis. I want to thank everyone for their cooperation in joining with me as we take the necessary precautions to assure the safety and well-being of our community.

Mayor Tim Monceaux

