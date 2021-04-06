Crowley clinic to host vaccination event April 17

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley medical clinic will be hosting a vaccination event on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dennis G. Walker Family Clinic will also be giving away barbecued hamburgers with chips and a drink to everyone who gets vaccinated. Patients will also receive a “I got vaccinated” sticker. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to all ages 16 and older.

Patients are asked to bring their ID and insurance information, if available.

For more information, call Erin Achane at (337) 514-4757.