Cox to make contact-less appointments, walk customers through installs via phone

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cox Communications announced they will not be entering homes to provide service during the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

According to a press release, the company’s technicians will check connectivity and technology on the exterior of homes but will walk customers through self-installs and other troubleshooting issues “via phone, via Facetime, or other technology as available.”

Customers with existing appointments or issues will be contacted by Cox regarding their appointment. The company will focus on fulfilling critical orders such as internet and phone.

Effective also immediately, Cox announced it is extending its Connect2Compete, a low price internet program for qualifying families from 30 days free to 60 days of free service. This offer applies to customers who enrolled in C2C starting on March 13. This offer is available to new customers through May 15. The service is regularly $9.95 a month and comes with a free WiFi modem, which can be drop-shipped to a customer’s home for self-installation.

Cox has also lifted data usage overages through May 15 and pledged to support the FCC’s Keep America Connected initiative.

Customers can reach a Cox representative online at www.Cox.com or at (800) 234-3993.