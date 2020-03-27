Cox and Lafayette General partner to add on-demand coronavirus channel for Contour 2 customers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cox has announced a partnership with Lafayette General Health which they say will help Acadiana residents get the latest information on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Starting immediately, Cox customers can use their Contour 2 remotes to get the very latest information from around the world and find tips to stay healthy. This is being done on a Cox video on-demand channel. Cox customers should press the “Contour” button on their remote controls and scroll down to “Coronavirus Updates.” Additionally, Cox customers can say “Coronavirus” into their remote control to have the channel appear. In this tab, users will find:

Local telemedicine options, including Health Anywhere

Information from Lafayette General Health

All news programs and sources related to Coronavirus

Newest updates from the Centers for Disease Control

Newest updates from the World Health Organization

Live and previously recorded programming regarding the Coronavirus Pandemic

Cox Business and Lafayette General Health said in a press release they have been working together for some time to come up with innovative solutions for some of the community’s most pressing healthcare options in an effort to create a smart healthcare system. Cox Business said they look forward to scaling this technology across the country with other health systems.

The content on Cox’s Contour 2 boxes is available to anyone who has Cox Contour 2 services.