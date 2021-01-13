Covid-19 vaccine locations in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – More places around Acadiana and Louisiana are offering the Covid-19 vaccine.

Here are the current guidelines on who can get one:

Persons ages 70 years or older in the community

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Community care clinic providers and staff

Behavioral health providers and staff

Dialysis providers and patients

Home health service providers and recipients

Dental providers and staff

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)

Patients must contact a participating location and make an appointment at the location. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Vaccinations are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for residents; only participating locations can.

Click on the link below for the full list.