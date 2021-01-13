Covid-19 vaccine locations in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – More places around Acadiana and Louisiana are offering the Covid-19 vaccine.
Here are the current guidelines on who can get one:
- Persons ages 70 years or older in the community
- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care clinic providers and staff
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Home health service providers and recipients
- Dental providers and staff
- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)
Patients must contact a participating location and make an appointment at the location. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Vaccinations are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for residents; only participating locations can.
Click on the link below for the full list.