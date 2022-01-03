COVID-19 testing & vaccine sites in Acadiana

(KLFY) — Here is a list of locations providing COVID-19 vaccines and drive-through testing across Acadiana through the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). This list will be updated weekly with new information from LDH.
Drive-thru testing:
**Each location operates from 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. on the days they are open unless otherwise specified.
Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex
220 West Willow Street Bldg A Lafayette, LA
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Iberia Parish Health Unit
715 Weldon Street New Iberia LA
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Evangeline Parish Health Unit
1010 West Lasalle Street Ville Platte LA
Mondays & Fridays 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 W. Port St. St. Martinville LA
Tuesday and Thursday
Acadia Parish Health Unit
1029 Capitol Ave Crowley LA
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
• Rapid Antigen and PCR available
• There is NO COST for the COVID Testing
• Wear a mask.
• No medical evaluation available, testing only.
• Email address required for obtaining PCR results.
• Must wait on-site to receive Rapid Antigen Test Results
Eligibility for testing:
• Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)
• Close Contact to known COVID-19 case
• Required for Travel
Vaccine sites:
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for ages 5 years and older (1st dose, 2nd dose, and boosters)
|1/4/22
|8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Opelousas Health Unit
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-948-0220
|308 W. Bloch St.,
Opelousas
|1/4/22
|8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Iberia Parish Health Unit
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-373-0021
|715 Weldon
Street, New Iberia
|1/5/22
|8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Vermilion Parish Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-893-1443
|2501 Charity St
Abbeville
|1/5/22
|8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Lafayette Parish Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5616 (ext 120)
|220 W. Willow St,
Lafayette
|1/6/22
|11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Mamou Rec Center
|94 Main St,
Mamou
|1/6/22
|8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Acadia Parish Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-788-7507
|1029 Capitol Ave,
Crowley
|1/6/22
|8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
|Ville Platte Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-363-1135
|1010 W LaSalle
Street, Ville Platte
Ages 5-17, parent/legal guardian must be present. For booster doses, bring your COVID Vaccine Card.