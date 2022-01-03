COVID-19 testing & vaccine sites in Acadiana

(KLFY) — Here is a list of locations providing COVID-19 vaccines and drive-through testing across Acadiana through the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). This list will be updated weekly with new information from LDH.

Drive-thru testing:

**Each location operates from 8 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. on the days they are open unless otherwise specified.

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex

220 West Willow Street Bldg A Lafayette, LA

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Iberia Parish Health Unit

715 Weldon Street New Iberia LA

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Evangeline Parish Health Unit

1010 West Lasalle Street Ville Platte LA

Mondays & Fridays 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

303 W. Port St. St. Martinville LA

Tuesday and Thursday

Acadia Parish Health Unit

1029 Capitol Ave Crowley LA

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

• Rapid Antigen and PCR available

• There is NO COST for the COVID Testing

• Wear a mask.

• No medical evaluation available, testing only.

• Email address required for obtaining PCR results.

• Must wait on-site to receive Rapid Antigen Test Results

Eligibility for testing:

• Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)

• Close Contact to known COVID-19 case

• Required for Travel

Vaccine sites:

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for ages 5 years and older (1st dose, 2nd dose, and boosters)

1/4/22 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Opelousas Health Unit

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-948-0220 308 W. Bloch St.,

Opelousas 1/4/22 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Iberia Parish Health Unit

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-373-0021 715 Weldon

Street, New Iberia 1/5/22 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Vermilion Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-893-1443 2501 Charity St

Abbeville 1/5/22 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Lafayette Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5616 (ext 120) 220 W. Willow St,

Lafayette 1/6/22 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mamou Rec Center 94 Main St,

Mamou 1/6/22 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Acadia Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-788-7507 1029 Capitol Ave,

Crowley 1/6/22 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Ville Platte Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-363-1135 1010 W LaSalle

Street, Ville Platte

Ages 5-17, parent/legal guardian must be present. For booster doses, bring your COVID Vaccine Card.

For more information, call (337)262-5311