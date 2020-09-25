COVID-19 testing sites for the week of Sept. 27

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard have scheduled seven COVID-19 testing sites around Acadiana for the week of Sept. 27.
Those attending the test sites should follow the guidelines below:
- Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com (onsite registration is available. You must provide a phone number and email address)
- Wear a Mask
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
- It is a self-administered nasal swab test
- Results will be available online within 3-5 days
- Testing may be canceled due to weather conditions