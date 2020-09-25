COVID-19 testing sites for the week of Sept. 27

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard have scheduled seven COVID-19 testing sites around Acadiana for the week of Sept. 27.

Those attending the test sites should follow the guidelines below:

  • Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com (onsite registration is available.  You must provide a phone number and email address)
  • Wear a Mask
  • Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
  • It is a self-administered nasal swab test
  • Results will be available online within 3-5 days
  • Testing may be canceled due to weather conditions

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar