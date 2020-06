BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- Officials are starting to see signs that COVID-19 is increasing again after the relaxation of state guidelines for closures – especially in Acadiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Office of Public Health Asst. Secretary Dr. Alex Billioud said some previous increases in COVID-19 cases came from increased testing. However, the current data is showing that certain areas of the state are seeing an increase in cases even as, here in Acadiana, testing slowed down thanks to Tropical Storm Cristobal. Hospitalizations are also up in Acadiana.