COVID-19 pandemic sheds light on healthcare staffing needs

(KLFY)- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has heighten the ongoing need and shortage of healthcare workers in all fields.

Nickie Toups, administrator of Eunice Manor, says, “I want our house guests to have everything they need. We are having issues.”

She says pre COVID, she had around 200 on staff.

Present day, she has approximately 100.

“Since the pandemic, staffing is an issue. I think people are scared to work anywhere,” Toups explains.

Due to the lack of staff and not wanting to jeopardize the few she has left, Toups says she is no longer accepting new applicants into the nursing home.

Toups continues, “Burnout is huge in healthcare. Burnout is the #1 cause. This year has taken a toll.”

Not only has the number of staff members dipped, Toups says Eunice Manor usually houses and cares for 150 residents.

Now, her staff is responsible for 80.

Toups adds, “I don’t want to anything to jeopardize care.”