COVID-19: Lafayette sales drop $40 million; clothing stores, restaurants, bars hit hard

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — Lafayette Parish businesses lost about $40 million in sales in March compared to last year, a 7% drop that offers another sign of the economic damage COVID-19 dealt to the local economy.

The sales numbers reported by the Lafayette Parish School System for March show some areas like Carencro, Broussard and Youngsville suffered less than others, like Lafayette, Scott and Duson.

The region is slightly behind its year-to-date mark, only a little more than 1% below its total through March 2019, largely due to a hot January.

“Taxable sales through February held steady with strong 2019 numbers; however, March brought a new reality for shoppers and retailers across Acadiana, Louisiana and the U.S.,” said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

