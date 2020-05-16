Coushatta casino announces reopening May 20

ELTON, La. (KLFY) — The Coushatta Casino Resort, Louisiana’s largest casino, will be reopening Wednesday, May 20 at noon, according to tribal officials.

A press release noted that the entire gaming floor will be reopened along with several of the resort’s restaurants, the RV park and chalets and the Pavilion at Coushatta. The Koasati Pines Golf Course previously reopened May 1.

The casino said it plans to observe all applicable guidelines and recommendations as set forth by the Coushatta Tribe’s emergency management officials and the public health experts at the CDC.

“These guidelines and recommendations include patron density, social distancing, capacity control, temperature and health screenings, sanitation and other related protocols,” stated the press release. Thermal scanners will also be used to check the temperature of every patron at the casino’s entrances.

For more information, call (800) 584-7263.