OPH and LANG to hold eight COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics next week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard will hold eight COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine clinics in Acadiana for the week beginning Nov. 1.
For COVID TESTING:
- Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com You must provide a phone number and email address. Onsite registration is available.
- Results will be available online within 3-5 days
- There is no-cost or billing for the COVID Testing
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
- Wear a mask. It is a self-administered nasal swab test
For FLU VACCINE:
- Bring your ID and your private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare card. No out of pocket expenses if card presented.
- If you do not present an insurance card, $10 administrative fee may apply.