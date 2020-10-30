OPH and LANG to hold eight COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics next week

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard will hold eight COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine clinics in Acadiana for the week beginning Nov. 1.

 For COVID TESTING:

  • Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com You must provide a phone number and email address. Onsite registration is available.
  • Results will be available online within 3-5 days
  • There is no-cost or billing for the COVID Testing
  • Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
  • Wear a mask.  It is a self-administered nasal swab test

For FLU VACCINE:

  • Bring your ID and your private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare card. No out of pocket expenses if card presented.
  • If you do not present an insurance card, $10 administrative fee may apply.

