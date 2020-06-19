Opelousas Walmart Neighborhood Market opens COVID-19 testing site by appointment

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Opelousas will be opening a twice-weekly COVID-19 testing spot at the drive-thru pharmacy window by appointment.
The site will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays each week from 8-9 a.m., weather permitting, at the Walmart at 2310 S. Union St., according to a press release from Walmart.
The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. Testing is available for adults who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19. Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
The following are requirements for the testing at the Walmart site:
- Individuals must be 18 or older.
- The testing site will require an appointment through Quest Diagnostics’ MyQuest online portal and app.
- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, an ID check and a self-administered test. The site is not available for walk-ups.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.
- Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
- The site will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.
- While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.