Opelousas Walmart Neighborhood Market opens COVID-19 testing site by appointment

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Opelousas will be opening a twice-weekly COVID-19 testing spot at the drive-thru pharmacy window by appointment.

The site will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays each week from 8-9 a.m., weather permitting, at the Walmart at 2310 S. Union St., according to a press release from Walmart.

The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. Testing is available for adults who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19. Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

The following are requirements for the testing at the Walmart site: