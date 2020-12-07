Ochsner Lafayette General to host COVID-19 testing, flu vaccine sites in Rayne, Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ochsner Lafayette General has scheduled five COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Rayne and Lafayette for the week of Dec. 6.

Masks must be worn at all times, and patients should stay in their vehicles. There should be no more than four people per vehicle at testing sites. Bring a valid ID and an insurance card, if applicable.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test or vaccine, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. COVID-19 testing is available to those of all ages; however, flu vaccines will only be administered to patients 18 and older in the drive-thru setting.