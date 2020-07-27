Northgate Mall to host COVID-19 testing sites this week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette General Health will be administering COVID-19 tests at the Northgate Mall this week.

The testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 and Friday, July 31. Testing is open to Louisiana residents of all ages who wish to know if they have the novel coronavirus.

Testing is available to anyone, even those who may be asymptomatic. Members of the community should bring a valid ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting and everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times.There should be no more than four people per vehicle. We will also accommodate anyone who walks up, bikes up or is dropped off by public transportation.

Community members will receive their test results within three to five days via the MyHealth patient portal. Those with a positive result will also be contacted by phone.

Testing could be canceled due to weather conditions.