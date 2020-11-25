No-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard will be hosting no-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at the following locations:
For COVID TESTING:
Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
- You must provide an email address. Onsite registration is available.
- Results will be available online within 4-5 days
- There is no-cost for the COVID Testing
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested. (no need to pre-register for ages 5 through 17 years)
- Wear a mask. It is a self-administered nasal swab test
For more information call (337) 262-5311