No-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Coronavirus testing
FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, a worker wearing gloves, a face shield, a mask, and other PPE administers a COVID-19 test at a King County coronavirus testing site in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle. The latest surge in U.S. coronavirus cases appears to be larger and more widespread than the two previous ones, and it is all but certain to get worse. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus than before, with the availability of better treatments, wider testing and perhaps greater political will. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard will be hosting no-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at the following locations:

For COVID TESTING:

Pre-register at  http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou

  • You must provide an email address. Onsite registration is available.
  • Results will be available online within 4-5 days
  • There is no-cost for the COVID Testing
  • Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested. (no need to pre-register for ages 5 through 17 years)
  • Wear a mask.  It is a self-administered nasal swab test

For more information call (337) 262-5311

