No-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for the week of Nov. 22-28

Coronavirus testing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard are hosting several no-cost, drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics around Acadiana, including:

For COVID TESTING:

Pre-register at  http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou

  • You must provide an email address. Onsite registration is available.
  • Results will be available online within 3-5 days
  • There is no-cost for the COVID Testing
  • Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested. (no need to pre-register for ages 5 through 17 years)
  • Wear a mask.  It is a self-administered nasal swab test

For more information call (337) 262-5311.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar