Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are counted before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health, the Louisiana National Guard and local governments are teaming up to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing sites at the following locations around Acadiana over the next week.

For a full list of all testing sites across Acadiana, download and read the file below: