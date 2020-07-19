Mobile COVID-19 test sites set for Acadia, St. Martin parishes next week

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Public health officials have said robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard are setting up two federal mobile COVID-19 test sites for the week of July 19.

In Acadia Parish, you can get tested at the Rice Arena on Cherokee Drive in Crowley from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24

In St. Martin Parish, there will be two sites:

Monday, July 20 – Tuesday, July 21: Parc Hardy on Rees St. in Breaux Bridge from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday July 22 – Friday July 24: Magnolia Park on Magnolia Drive in St. Martinville from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and should be completed at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com prior to arriving at the site. Under test locations, click “Louisiana” then choose site, date, and time that you plan to attend.

People will be allowed to register at the site, but can expect longer waits.

Testing will be available for any Louisiana resident at least 5 years old. Guardians must accompany anyone under 16.

Testing is open to everyone. No ID is needed for testing.

People must provide a phone number and email address.

The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. There will be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and for those who must register on-site.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. This will be observed by trained personnel to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

This mobile testing site is a being stood up with the Federal Government in coordination with LDH and local partners.

This mobile tests site is part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots, or communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.

How will results be obtained?

Results will be emailed, and posted online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

It is expected to take three to five days to get test results.

People who test positive will also be contacted by phone. There is no phone number for people to call to get their results.

For more information, contact the LDH Region 4 Office of Public Health at (337) 262-5311.