Louisiana Department of Health announces COVID-19 testing for week of January 25-30

by: Scott Lewis

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard for the week of Jan. 25 are listed below:

Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU. Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.

If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing 7 days a week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Test site details

  • Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.
  • For those ages 13 and older, the site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those being tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
  • Parents will administer tests to their children ages 12 and younger.
  • While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.

