Louisiana Department of Health announces COVID-19 testing for week of January 25-30

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard for the week of Jan. 25 are listed below:
Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU. Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.
If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing 7 days a week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Test site details
- Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars.
- For those ages 13 and older, the site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those being tested will drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- Parents will administer tests to their children ages 12 and younger.
- While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.