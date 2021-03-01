LDH and National Guard COVID-19 testing sites for week of March 1

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The COVID-19 testing schedule for sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) for the week of March 1-6 is listed below.

Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU. Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.

If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing 7 days a week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing.

The more contagious U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Louisiana, and all Louisianans need to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. Masks are more important than ever: CDC now says tight-fitting is better than loose, multiple layers are better and two masks are better. Avoid gatherings of individuals not part of your households, work from home remotely when possible, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and stay home if sick. If you have been exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. And, when it is your turn, consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.