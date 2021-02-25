LDH and LANG holding COVID-19 testing for the week of March 1

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard will hold the following COVID-19 testing locations around Acadiana for the week of March 1:
Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
- You must provide an email address. Onsite registration is available.
- Results will be available online within 3-5 days
- There is no-cost for the COVID Testing
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested. (No need to pre-register for ages 5 through 17 years)
- Wear a mask. It is a self-administered nasal swab test
For more information call (337) 262-5311.