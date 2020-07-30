LCG: Northgate Mall will continue to be COVID-19 testing site through August 12

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- After significant participation at the Northgate Mall COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday, testing will continue through mid-August.

On Wednesday, July 29, 147 people in the community were tested, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.

LCG is partnering with Lafayette General Health to administer tests to anyone, even those who are not exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

The Northgate Mall drive-thru site will operate Friday, July 31, and will remain open every Wednesday and Friday through Wednesday, August 12 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

What to know before you arrive:

Testing is available at no cost

Bring a valid ID (minors must have legal guardian present)

Bring an insurance card, if available

No out-of-pocket costs for anyone and no one will be turned away based on insurance status

Remain in vehicle

No more than four people per vehicle

Walk-ups, bicyclists or anyone dropped off by public transportation will be accommodated.

Participants will receive test results within three to five days via the MyHealth patient portal, and those with a positive result will also be contacted by phone. Please note, testing could be cancelled due to inclement weather.

In addition to drive-thru testing, the Health Equity Task Force, working with its healthcare partners, recently began employer-based testing and will visit on-site to test employees in the city of Lafayette. Interested employers should call (337) 291-8354.