Lafayette General schedules COVID-19 testing in St. Martinville, Crowley

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette General Health continues community COVID-19 testing efforts for Friday, June 26 and Monday, June 29. Testing is open to Louisiana residents of all ages who wish to know if they have the novel coronavirus. Lafayette General officials said this investment in enhanced community testing is a critical step towards a safe reopening.

Testing is available to anyone, even those who may be asymptomatic. Members of the community should bring a valid ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting and everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times. There should be no more than four people per vehicle. Community members will receive their test results within 24-72 hours via the MyHealth patient portal. Those with a positive result will also be contacted by phone.

For the safety of our healthcare workers, testing could be canceled due to weather conditions.