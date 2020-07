FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Public health officials have said robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jennings will host a COVID-19 testing site this week, thanks tot he Louisiana Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard.

The site will be open at the Jeff Davis Parish Fairgrounds in Jennings on Thursday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m., according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Fairgrounds is located at 1006 S. Lake Arthur Ave.