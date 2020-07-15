Here are COVID-19 testing sites in Acadiana through Sunday, July 19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The state Department of Health and Hospitals continues to partner with local parish governments in Acadiana to offer COVID-19 drive-through testing.

Here is a list of testing sites throughout the rest of this week:

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Acadia Rice Arena, 159 Cherokee Crowley 70526

8 a.m. -6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

UL Cajun Field, 2351 West Congress St Lafayette 70506

8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, 217 Hwy 10 Opelousas 70570

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 16, 2020

West End Park Community Center, 1200 Field St New Iberia 70560

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 16, 2020

UL Cajun Field, 2351 West Congress St Lafayette 70506

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Super 1 Foods, 215 West Willow Lafayette 70501

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Friday, July 17, 2020

St John Baptist Church , 1244 Big 4 Corners Rd Jeanerette 70544

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Friday, July 17, 2020

ULL Cajun field/Food Distribution, 2351 West Congress St Lafayette 70506

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, July 17, 2020

Carencro Community Center, 5115 North University Carencro 70520

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Love of Christ Baptist Church, 1120 West Hutchinson Ave Crowley 70526

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 18, 2020

UL Cajun field, 2351 West Congress St Lafayette 70506

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 19, 2020

Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 693 North Main Street Church Point 70525

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 19, 2020

UL Cajun Field, 2351 West Congress St Lafayette 70506

• No ID is needed for testing, but registration is required.

• Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and should be completed at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Under test locations, click “Louisiana” then choose the date and site that you plan to attend.

• People will be allowed to register at the site, but can expect longer waits.

• Testing will be available for any Louisiana resident at least 5 years old. Guardians must accompany anyone under 16.

• Testing is open to everyone.

• People must provide a phone number and email address.

• The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site. Once on-site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. There will be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and for those who must register on-site.

• The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test. This will be observed by trained personnel to ensure the sample is taken correctly. Those being tested will swab their own nose on-site while in their vehicles and then drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

• These mobile testing sites are being stood up with the Federal Government in coordination with LDH and local partners. These sites are part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots, or communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.

How will results be obtained?

• Results will be emailed, and posted online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

• It is expected to take three to five days to get test results.

• People who test positive will also be contacted by phone. There is no phone number for people to call to get their results.

For more information, contact the LDH Region 4 Office of Public Health at (337) 262-5311.