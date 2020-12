LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is set for Friday, Dec. 18 at the Knights of Peter Claver hall on Surrey Street in Lafayette.

The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Surrey Street Community Health Center, a satellite site of Iberia Comprehensive Health Center, Inc.

Each person tested will receive a CARE package with a T-shirt and free PPE while supplies last.

For more information, call (337) 456-6768 or visit www.icchc.org.