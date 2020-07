IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Free drive-thru coronavirus testing is being offered this week in Iberia Parish.

Testing will take place Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the West End Park Community Center, 1200 Field Street.

On Friday, testing will take place from 8 a.m. until 12 noon at St. John’s Baptist Church, 1244 Big 4 Corners Road in Jeanerette.

Testing is available for any Louisiana resident at least 5 years of age, and guardians must accompany those under 16.