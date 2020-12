ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Community Health Center will be hosting free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each person will receive a CARE package with a T-shirt and PPE equipment while supplies last.

The testing site is located at 317 Dernier St. in St. Martinville.

For more information, call (337) 342-2566.