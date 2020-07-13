Free COVID-19 mobile testing continues this week at Cajun Field

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Free COVID-19 drive-thru tests will be performed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from through Wednesday, July 15 at Cajun Field.

Those who visit the test site are encouraged to wear masks.

Those being tested will perform nasal swabs on themselves as they wait in their vehicles. The process will be observed by a health care professional to ensure it is done correctly with sealed samples being dropped in a container.

It is expected to take three to five days to get test results.

Those who test positive will be contacted by phone.

Other results will be emailed, and posted online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com