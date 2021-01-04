Drive-thru COVID-19 testing set for Iberia Parish Health Unit Jan. 5

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo taken through a tinted car window, a technician takes a nasal swab for a coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, that a Chinese coronavirus vaccine by Sinopharm tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, though it released few details. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is set for the Iberia Parish Health Unit on Tuesday, Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Health Unit is located at 715 Weldon St. in New Iberia.

For COVID TESTING:

Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou

You must provide an email address. Onsite registration is available.

Results will be available online within 3-5 days

There is no-cost for the COVID Testing

Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested. (no need to pre-register for ages 5 through 17 years)

Wear a mask. It is a self-administered nasal swab test

For more information call (337) 262-5311.