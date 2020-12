NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available on Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1303 St. Jude Avenue in New Iberia.

Testing will be administered by the Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center. For additional information, call (337) 342-2566, ext. 3065 or ext. 3067.