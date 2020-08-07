Drive through testing site in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Department of Health has partnered with the city of Youngsville to offer a Covid-19 drive through test on Friday.

The hours are from 8am-4pm at the Foster Memorial Park, 399 4th St. in Youngsville.

Pre-registration is encouraged by clicking this link.

People will be allowed to register at the site, but can expect longer waits.

Testing will be available for any Louisiana resident at least 5 years old. Guardians must accompany anyone under 16.

Testing is open to everyone. No ID is needed for testing.

People must provide a phone number and email address.

The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. There will be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and for those who must register on-site.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. This will be observed by trained personnel to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

This mobile testing site is a being stood up with the Federal Government in coordination with LDH and local partners.

This mobile tests site is part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots, or communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.

How will results be obtained?

Results will be emailed, and posted online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

It is expected to take three to five days to get test results.

People who test positive will also be contacted by phone. There is no phone number for people to call to get their results.

For more information, contact the LDH Region 4 Office of Public Health at (337) 262-5311.