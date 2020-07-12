Crowley to host three free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites next week

A member of medical personnel, wearing a full protective equipment, takes a mouth swab sample from a man to be tested for coronavirus COVID-19 in a drive-in station in Luxembourg, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Luxembourg has launch on Wednesday a nationwide coronavirus testing campaign among its population and commuters. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

CROWLEY, La., (KLFY) — Three free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be set up in Crowley next week, according to Mayor Tim Monceaux.

The testing sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at:

Monday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 15: Acadia Rice Arena, 159 Cherokee Dr.

Acadia Rice Arena, 159 Cherokee Dr. Saturday, July 18: Love of Christ Baptist Church, 1120 W. Hutchinson Ave.

Testing Information:

No ID is needed for testing, but registration is required.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and should be completed at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Under Test Locations, click “Louisiana” and choose the testing site and day that you plan to attend.

and should be completed at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Under People will be allowed to register at the site but can expect longer waits.

Testing will be available for any Louisiana resident at least 5 years old. Guardians must accompany anyone under 16.

People must provide a phone number and email address.

This mobile test site is part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots, or communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.

Testing is open to everyone.

You do not need to be a resident of Acadia Parish to be tested.

The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site. Once on-site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. There will be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and for those who must register on-site.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on-site while in their vehicles. This will be observed by trained personnel to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

How will results be obtained?

Results will be emailed and posted online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

It is expected to take three to five days to get test results.

People who test positive will also be contacted by phone. There is no phone number for people to call to get their results.

For more information, contact the LDH Region 4 Office of Public Health at (337) 262-5311.