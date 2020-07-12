Crowley to host three free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites next week

CROWLEY, La., (KLFY) — Three free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be set up in Crowley next week, according to Mayor Tim Monceaux.
The testing sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at:
- Monday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 15: Acadia Rice Arena, 159 Cherokee Dr.
- Saturday, July 18: Love of Christ Baptist Church, 1120 W. Hutchinson Ave.
Testing Information:
- No ID is needed for testing, but registration is required.
- Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and should be completed at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Under Test Locations, click “Louisiana” and choose the testing site and day that you plan to attend.
- People will be allowed to register at the site but can expect longer waits.
- Testing will be available for any Louisiana resident at least 5 years old. Guardians must accompany anyone under 16.
- People must provide a phone number and email address.
- This mobile test site is part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots, or communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.
- Testing is open to everyone.
- You do not need to be a resident of Acadia Parish to be tested.
- The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site. Once on-site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. There will be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and for those who must register on-site.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on-site while in their vehicles. This will be observed by trained personnel to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
How will results be obtained?
- Results will be emailed and posted online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
- It is expected to take three to five days to get test results.
- People who test positive will also be contacted by phone. There is no phone number for people to call to get their results.
For more information, contact the LDH Region 4 Office of Public Health at (337) 262-5311.