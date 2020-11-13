COVID-19 testing sites across Acadiana for the week of Nov. 15

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard will be hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at the following locations over the next week:

For COVID TESTING:

Pre-register at  http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou

  • You must provide an email address. Onsite registration is available.
  • Results will be available online within 3-5 days
  • There is no cost for the COVID Testing
  • Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested. (no need to pre-register for ages 5 through 17 years)
  • Wear a mask.  It is a self-administered nasal swab test

For more information call (337) 262-5311

