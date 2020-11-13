COVID-19 testing sites across Acadiana for the week of Nov. 15

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard will be hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at the following locations over the next week:

For COVID TESTING:

Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou

You must provide an email address. Onsite registration is available.

Results will be available online within 3-5 days

There is no cost for the COVID Testing

Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested. (no need to pre-register for ages 5 through 17 years)

Wear a mask. It is a self-administered nasal swab test

For more information call (337) 262-5311