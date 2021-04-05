COVID-19 testing held at UL Library April 6-10

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The COVID-19 testing schedule for sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) for the week of April 6-10 is listed below:

University of Louisiana Library, 400 E St. Mary St., Lafayette from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU. Testing is for ages 3 and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.

If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing 7 days a week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; make yours at walgreens.com/covid19testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Test site details