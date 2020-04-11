Coronavirus ravages storied New Orleans Mardi Gras group

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 4, 2014, file photo, members of the Krewe of Zulu hold painted coconuts to give to paradegoers, as they march during Mardi Gras in New Orleans. In a city ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, Zulu and its members have paid a heavy price. Several of the group’s members have died from coronavirus-related complications, said Zulu President Elroy A. James. Multiple other members have tested positive. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — On Fat Tuesday, 51-year-old Cornell Charles was taking part in a storied New Orleans Mardi Gras tradition central to the city’s African American community — driving a car in the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club’s parade.

A month later his wife of three decades was watching him take his last breath, a victim of the coronavirus epidemic raging through the city.

“I talked to him. I told him how much I was going to miss him,” said his wife, Nicole, describing those last minutes on March 24. “He literally took his last breath in front of my face and that was it.”

In a city ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, members of the Zulu krewe, one of the groups that sponsor Mardi Gras parades and balls, have paid a heavy price. Four of the fraternal organization’s members have died from coronavirus-related complications, said Zulu President Elroy A. James. Two others have also died since the pandemic began, though it’s not known if their deaths were caused by the virus, he said.

An additional 20 have tested positive. Some are self-quarantining at home, some were hospitalized and released, while others are still hospitalized, James said.

James spends his days on the phone, texting with and calling board members and officers of the roughly 800-member Zulu organization.

“Members are calling every day checking on each other: ‘How’s this member doing? How’s this family member doing?’” he said.

It’s also taken a financial toll. Many Zulu members work in the hospitality sector and are out of work, James said, a widespread problem in a city with an economy closely tied to the restaurants, bars and nightclubs now largely shuttered due to the statewide stay-at-home order.

“Zulu is really a microcosm of the city of New Orleans,” said state Sen. Troy Carter, a longtime Zulu member. “We’re made up of every social and economic background that you can imagine. Our members come from all different walks of life.”

The predominantly African American club is in some ways a reflection of how the disease has affected the black community in Louisiana. More than 70 percent of the state’s coronavirus patients who have died are black, according to state data released this week.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild symptoms like fever and a cough that resolve in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, more severe symptoms can occur, including pneumonia, that can lead to death.

James spends his days on the phone, texting with and calling board members and officers of the roughly 800-member Zulu organization.

“Members are calling every day checking on each other: ‘How’s this member doing? How’s this family member doing?’” he said.

It’s also taken a financial toll. Many Zulu members work in the hospitality sector and are out of work, James said, a widespread problem in a city with an economy closely tied to the restaurants, bars and nightclubs now largely shuttered due to the statewide stay-at-home order.

“Zulu is really a microcosm of the city of New Orleans,” said state Sen. Troy Carter, a longtime Zulu member. “We’re made up of every social and economic background that you can imagine. Our members come from all different walks of life.”

The predominantly African American club is in some ways a reflection of how the disease has affected the black community in Louisiana. More than 70 percent of the state’s coronavirus patients who have died are black, according to state data released this week.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild symptoms like fever and a cough that resolve in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, more severe symptoms can occur, including pneumonia, that can lead to death.