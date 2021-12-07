Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 566 new cases, 7 new deaths on December 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 566 new cases and 7 new deaths on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 774,181 and the total number of deaths to 14,844.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 3 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same of Tuesday; coming to a total of 215 hospitalized patients with 31 on ventilators.
In our area, 97 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,379 total confirmed cases and 603 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 32,379 cases, 603 deaths (32 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,305 cases, 117 deaths (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,591 cases, 116 deaths (12 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,809 cases, 141 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –4,222 cases, 109 deaths (11 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,412 cases, 80 deaths (3 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,283 cases, 80 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –2,824 cases, 64 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,287 cases, 53 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,660 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,156 cases, 52 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,790 cases, 46 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish –1,814 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,684 cases, 32 deaths (16 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,322 cases, 40 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish –564 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)