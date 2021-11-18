Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 458 new cases, 11 new deaths on November 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 458 new cases and 11 new deaths on Thursday, November 18, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 766,849 and the total number of deaths to 14,735.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 4 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 199 hospitalized patients with 31 on ventilators.

In our area, 86 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,929 total confirmed cases and 595 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: