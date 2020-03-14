Congressman Higgins Votes for Coronavirus Response Package

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) voted to pass H.R. 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which makes coronavirus testing free and provides financial protections for working Americans. The legislation passed with bipartisan support and was endorsed by President Trump.



The bill makes coronavirus testing free and more readily available. It will also provide financial assistance for working Americans who are “ill, quarantined, or caring for others due to coronavirus” via a tax credit to employers rather than a new entitlement. It also protects seniors by ensuring the Social Security Administration is not running a new paid leave program for those affected by COVID-19.



Congressman Higgins said, “This bill provides American families with much-needed economic stability and certainty amidst the COVID-19 threat. It builds on President Trump’s commitment to expand and accelerate testing capabilities, and it limits new spending and health treatments to COVID-19. Overall, this legislation is a win. We are tackling the coronavirus threat with a whole-of-government focus and in close coordination with our states. We are working together, and I believe America will emerge better and stronger.”