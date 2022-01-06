Concerns grow after parking lot testing site in Lafayette shuts down without notice

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The scene is clear at the corner of Verot School Road and Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, the location for a Dynamic Diagnostics pop-up testing site.

The sign on the door reads “out of tests.”

Our most recent anonymous caller says that makes him anxious because he needs his PCR results as soon as possible.

“Two swabs. One is rapid. One is for PCR, you put that one back into the bag. The PCR is broken off and put into a vile with liquid.”

He says after waiting two hours in line, he was tested Monday and promised results in 24 to 72 hours.

He says its been four days.

“Any phone call placed is a recording or disconnected.”

He says he has sent numerous emails looking for his results and is never able to get in contact with anyone.

He is currently in New Mexico, waiting to start a job with the Department of Energy.

“We got tested at the corner of Verot and Ambassador Caffery and got the rapid results but the government requires a negative PCR test.”

To add to his problems, he says he’s very concerned with his personal information he had to provide to get his swabs.

“We scan a QR code that brings us to a site with questions. From there, we had to provide insurance information. We could not opt out of it order to move forward.”

We are continuing our investigation trying to get answers for viewers who have contacted us.

We have learned that Dynamic Diagnostics has a second location near Ambassador and Johnston.

We have yet to hear from them.