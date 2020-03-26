1  of  2
Breaking News
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Restaurant Services

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Compass Health addresses psychiatric needs during Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

In the midst of the current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, Compass Health is still committed to passionately serving the mental health needs of the people of Acadiana.

In these unprecedented times, you may experience periods of; Anxiety, Worry, Panic, and Helplessness, Social Withdrawal, Difficulty Concentrating, and Sleeping.

Compass Health has adapted to the current climate by providing Telemedicine visits with psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and Licensed Clinical Social Workers.

For confidential pre-screening, please call 888-640-5433.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sidebar