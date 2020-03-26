Compass Health addresses psychiatric needs during Coronavirus pandemic

In the midst of the current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, Compass Health is still committed to passionately serving the mental health needs of the people of Acadiana.

In these unprecedented times, you may experience periods of; Anxiety, Worry, Panic, and Helplessness, Social Withdrawal, Difficulty Concentrating, and Sleeping.

Compass Health has adapted to the current climate by providing Telemedicine visits with psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and Licensed Clinical Social Workers.

For confidential pre-screening, please call 888-640-5433.