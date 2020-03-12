Cleco reminds customers of self-service payment options as a health precaution

PINEVILLE, La. (Press release)– Cleco is reminding customers of its self-service payment options as the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus or COVID-19 a pandemic which means the virus has spread globally and can be easily spread from person-to-person in an efficient and sustained way.

“We offer our customers multiple payment options that don’t require them to physically go to a Cleco customer service office or an authorized pay agent,” said Ron Smith, director of customer experience. “Customers can pay their bill, as well as conduct other business related to their service, online or by phone.” Cleco’s self-service options for payments include:

MyAccount Cleco’s online account management system is available for customers at www.cleco.com. To register, customers need their zip code and the last four digits of their Social Security number. Through MyAccount, customers can pay their bill online, view billing and payment history, make service requests and update their account information.

KUBRA Cleco’s one-time electronic payment service is available for customers to pay their bill online using a credit card, debit card or electronic check or by telephone at 1-(888) 909-4639. There is a $2.50 processing fee, and the customers Cleco account number and zip code are required to process the payment.

Mail Cleco’s payment center is available for payments by mail. Customers should mail their payment to Cleco Power LLC, P.O. Box 660228, Dallas, TX 75266-0228. If customers choose this option, they should allow appropriate time for the payment to reach Cleco.

“Cleco has been closely monitoring the coronavirus and with this recent declaration of a pandemic, we’re following the guidance of the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Louisiana Department of Health to keep our customers, contractors, employees and the general public safe,” said John Melancon, director of corporate safety.