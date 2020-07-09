Church Point Police taking extra precautions after three officers test positive for COVID-19

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said safety is the number one priority for his department after three officers under quarantine received positive COVID-19 test results.

Thibodeaux said in a Facebook post that the three officers were placed under a 14-day quarantine a week and a half ago after they began to feel ill. Thibodeaux said today all three tested positive for COVID-19.

Thibodeaux said the officers were no threat to the public or other officers since they had been placed under quarantine before they started showing symptoms. The chief said he is taking “extraordinary measures” to prevent further spread within his department and among the public.

“Officers will respond to calls when called in and they will keep their distance and handle the call to the best of their ability,” he said. He urged those who need to talk to an officer to handle as much of their business by phone as possible.