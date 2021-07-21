Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

CHICAGO (CBS) — Florida, Nevada, Louisiana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been added to the city’s travel advisory, the second week in a row the city has added states to the advisory, after going nearly two months without any states on the list.

Missouri and Arkansas were added to the travel advisory last week.

Unvaccinated visitors from states and territories on the city’s travel advisory are urged to either obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before arriving in Chicago, or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

Anyone who has been fully vaccinated is exempt from the travel advisory, which will now be updated every week.

hicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said COVID-19 cases are on the rise in all 50 states, as the more contagious delta variant of the virus is becoming more and more prevalent, and many people remain hesitant to get vaccinated.

“We remain well below our peak rates, but these recent increases are concerning,” Arwady said. “But what we have said all along hasn’t changed – if you want to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community, get vaccinated.”

While the travel advisory does not include any restrictions on visitors, the city said all travelers must still follow masking rules while traveling. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.