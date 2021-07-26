Cases and hospitalizations surge as Delta variant preys on the unvaccinated

(KLFY)- The number of hospitalizations is growing rapidly across Acadiana as the more infectious Delta variant fuels Louisiana’s fourth COVID surge.

Tim Marks with Opelousas General Health System says, “Locally we are seeing the same thing across Acadiana, cases are rising rapidly. It really kicked off around the 1st and 2nd weeks of July.”

Marks tells News Ten the hospital is either at or near capacity daily.

He says in a stark difference from last year’s summer surge, 40% of the hospital’s population is younger than 50 years old and most are unvaccinated.

He says St. Landry Parish’s vaccination rate sits at 32%.

The fastest rising age group is 18-29, next is 30-59, but what is concerning is the rise in 5-17 years old,” Marks explains.

He says capacity is affecting staffing.

Marks continues, “We are having to relocate staff who work in other areas.”

Marks explains not only is COVID-19 preying on current patients, staff is also feeling the affects of frontline work.

“COVID has affected the staff because of exposure. It puts limitations on us,” adds Marks.

