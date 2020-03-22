Cajundome to stay only COVID-19 screening site for now

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government said the volume remains low at the free COVID-19 screening site at the Cajundome. As such, no other drive-thru testing sites will be opened at this time.

That information came from the LCG’s Facebook page today, where officials say 100 vehicles made it through the screening point. Of those screened, 52 were administered coronavirus tests. The remainder were screened out.

Officials say the testing site will be open again Monday morning, March 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

