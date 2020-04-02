Cajundome COVID-19 screening hours to change next week

Patients are evaluated at a drive-thru screening for the coronavirus at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The tests are being conducted by medical professionals from Our Lady of Lourdes and Lafayette General Health system. For some, the coronavirus can cause more severe illness. For most people, the it causes only mild or moderate symptoms. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cajundome COVID-19 screening operations will begin scaling back next week, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government officials.

Currently, the Cajundome is open for screening from 8:30 a.m to 10:30 a.m. That schedule will continue through Saturday, April 4. The site will be closed on Sunday, April 5 and will then open three days a week going forward.

The hours of operation will be as follows:

Week of April 5: The site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Following weeks, the site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette General Health, Our Lady of Lourdes, the Louisiana National Guard, and all partners who help to facilitate the site are still committed to providing this service during the current public health crisis, said a press release.

Those wishing to be screened are still encouraged to dial 311 and select option 1 when prompted, to speak to a healthcare professional. The call center is open 24 hours per day to help pre-screen those who are concerned about their health in relation to COVID-19.