Cajundome clarifies position for event after city clamps down COVID-19 restrictions

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cajundome is hosting its first event in months, thanks to COVID-19, but with tighter restrictions put into place for the city following a surge in cases, the venue took to social media this morning to clear the air.

The biggest change is that planned live music has been scrapped. The Garth Brooks drive-in concert is still planned for the evening.

The complete message is as follows:

Due to misinformation circling regarding this event, we wanted to provide a few points to clarify the event in case you are not aware.

We will be monitoring capacity levels and guests will be required to wear a mask on property.

Seating for the outdoor movie will be in a parking lot with seating “pods” for individual families marked and properly distanced. This is no different than what indoor movie theaters are doing and allowed to do yet we are doing it outdoors in the fresh air.

A vendor market will feature booths properly spaced in an area separate from the movie screening. This is no different than the Farmer’s Market that is taking place at Moncus Park this morning, but probably smaller with fewer vendors and more spaced out according to the photo they posted this morning.

We have discontinued all live performances and music that was scheduled to perform.

Our staff is going to be pre-screened and receive a rapid COVID detection test today before they start their shifts in addition to wearing face coverings.

We will have staff monitoring participants and enforcing social distancing and mask use.

We have many precautions in place to make this a safe, socially distant event just like many opened family-friendly attractions are also implementing at this time. We hope this provides a little more information on the event and the steps we are taking to do so.